Baltimore Orioles Top Rays 5-1 with Kremer’s Strong Performance

BALTIMORE (AP) — Dean Kremer delivered a stellar pitching performance on Sunday, allowing three singles in seven scoreless innings as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1.

Kremer, now 7-7 for the season, struck out six batters and walked one during his outing. He has given up only two runs in his last three starts, spanning 17 2/3 innings, and finished seven innings for the fourth time this season.

The Orioles got on the board early, with Ramón Laureano hitting a double and Colton Cowser following up with a single that gave the team a 1-0 lead in the second inning. In the fifth inning, three consecutive singles from Gary Sánchez, Cedric Mullins, and Coby Mayo expanded the lead to 3-0. A sacrifice fly from Ramón Urías made it 4-0 before a final run in the sixth made it 5-0.

Interim manager Tony Mansolino praised Kremer’s performance, stating, “When our starters throw the ball good, we hit better, we play better defense, we win games.”

Brandon Lowe helped the Rays avoid a shutout by hitting his 18th home run off Félix Bautista in the ninth inning, which also extended his hitting streak to 16 games.

The match was marked by strong defensive plays from both sides, notably Colton Cowser’s leaping catch to prevent a run in the eighth inning.

The Orioles improved their record to 36-47 by taking two of three games against the Rays (47-37) in the series and split their six-game homestand between Texas and Tampa Bay. With this win, the Orioles look to capitalize as they prepare for a trip to face the Texas Rangers on Monday.