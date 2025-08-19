Baltimore Orioles’ Trevor Rogers Shines Amid Difficult Season

BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Orioles have faced a challenging 2025 season, but starting pitcher Trevor Rogers has emerged as a bright spot for the team. Acquired from the Miami Marlins at last year’s trade deadline, Rogers has turned his career around, showcasing talent that hints at his early promise as a young pitcher.

After his trade, the Orioles sent two promising prospects, outfielder Kyle Stowers and infielder Connor Norby, to Miami. Initially, it appeared to be a costly mistake, as Rogers struggled significantly during his first few starts with Baltimore, posting a 7.11 ERA that resulted in a demotion to Triple-A Norfolk.

His season was further delayed after a right knee subluxation in January, but he made a strong debut on May 24 against the Boston Red Sox. Rogers threw 6.1 shutout innings, allowing just two hits without any walks.

Since then, he has transformed his performance, becoming one of the top pitchers in baseball. In his first eleven starts of the season, Rogers holds an impressive 1.43 ERA, the best start for an Orioles pitcher since Hall of Famer Hoyt Wilhelm in 1959. His last three starts include remarkable performances against playoff contenders, with a 1.29 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 21 innings.

Furthermore, Rogers has made significant contributions at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, achieving a 0.45 WHIP in his first four home starts. According to OptaSTATS, that’s one of the best marks in modern baseball history.

As the season progresses, the Orioles hope Rogers can maintain this level of excellence, as he has shown the potential to become a core part of their pitching rotation moving forward.