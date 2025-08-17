Baltimore Ravens Rookies Impress in Preseason Opener

Baltimore, MD – The Baltimore Ravens showcased their impressive rookie class during the preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. The young players, particularly the top two draft picks, have been making headlines throughout training camp as they demonstrate their potential to contribute significantly to the team in the upcoming season.

Defensive players have been the focus of attention, dominating in practice and looking ready to make a mark in the NFL. The Ravens’ sixth-round selection, kicker Brandon Loop, is also expected to play a pivotal role this season. Loop has emerged as a potential standout, looking to fill the void left by past struggles in the kicking game.

Brandon Loop, who has made significant improvements since joining the team, delivered a promising performance in his first game action. He was perfect on three extra point attempts and responded well after missing his first field goal attempt, a 46-yarder. Loop later connected on a remarkable 52-yard field goal, showcasing his strength and accuracy under pressure.

During practice, Loop continued to impress, converting seven of nine attempts. Although Loop’s consistency on kicks from within 50 yards needs improvement, he has shown resilience in the face of adversity—a vital trait for kickers. This skill could help him secure the starting position heading into the regular season.

The Ravens’ kicking game has been inconsistent in the past, with prior kicker Justin Tucker struggling from long distances. Fans are hopeful that Loop’s strong leg and composure will bolster the team’s special teams unit.

With a mix of rookie talent and established players, the Ravens are preparing for success as they aim for a strong 2025 season. The upcoming games will be crucial for the rookies to solidify their positions on the roster and prove their value to the team’s future.