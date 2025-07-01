Baltimore Remembers Legendary Reporter Rob Roblin

BALTIMORE, MD — The WBAL-TV family is mourning the loss of former reporter Rob Roblin, who passed away Monday night at the age of 79. Known affectionately as ‘Robbie,’ he made a significant impact during his five stints at WBAL-TV, with the last tenure lasting 24 years.

Roblin reported on thousands of stories, but he was particularly famous for his hurricane live shots. In one memorable report, he described the strong winds and the stinging water while standing on the Bayside Beach community. ‘It’s practically too late to leave Ocean City at this point,’ he said during the broadcast, capturing the urgency of the moment.

Beyond his weather coverage, Roblin showcased his unique storytelling ability by diving into unusual Maryland experiences, like reporting on muskrats. He also had a remarkable sense of humor, as seen in his Valentine’s Day cruise segment. ‘Rob, you look stupid, you act stupid, your stupid hat, your stupid shirt,’ he joked, demonstrating his talent for bringing levity to the news.

Roblin was also dedicated to the Polar Bear Plunge, an event where he jumped into the cold Chesapeake Bay to support Special Olympics Maryland. Despite experiencing hypothermia symptoms, he continued to participate, showing his commitment to a cause he loved.

What truly set Roblin apart was his deep love for the people in his adopted city of Baltimore. He once said, ‘You don’t have to be smart in Baltimore… what you have to be is real.’ This authenticity quickly endeared him to the community he served.

Rob retired from WBAL-TV in 2014 but left behind a legacy that will be fondly remembered. ‘He was truly one of a kind,’ said a colleague, reflecting on Roblin’s genuine nature and kindness. WBAL-TV and the city of Baltimore will miss him dearly.