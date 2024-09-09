Baltimore Startup Space Phoenix Aims to Revolutionize Space Commerce

A Baltimore-based startup, Space Phoenix, is poised to make an impact on the expanding global space commerce industry. Dubbed as the ‘FedEx for space,’ the company aims to simplify access to space for small and medium-sized enterprises and organizations.

Co-founder and CEO Andrew Parlock has described Space Phoenix as a third-party logistics provider that offers cost-effective solutions with a rapid turnaround for launching and returning payloads from space. The startup’s vision is to reduce the obstacles associated with space access, allowing customers to focus on their core activities.

As of now, Space Phoenix has a team of seven and is on a tight schedule. The company is targeting the launch of its first satellite in the spring of 2025, followed by a spacecraft launch in 2026. By 2028, Parlock aims to launch one or two missions each month.

Parlock has clarified that Space Phoenix is not a rocket manufacturer; instead, the company plans to outsource the rocket component of its missions. The pace of development is attributed to the strategy of leveraging existing technologies rather than creating new ones.

Currently, Parlock collaborates with NASA in the area of reentry technology for spacecraft, although formal contracts with the agency have yet to be established. Space Phoenix’s spacecraft are designed to be repairable and reusable, enhancing their sustainability.

Kelli Kedis Ogborn, vice president of space commerce and entrepreneurship at the Space Foundation, highlights a shift in the business model for space. With the planned decommissioning of the International Space Station in 2030, NASA will transition into the role of customer, paving the way for commercial space stations and the need for supporting infrastructure.

Ogborn emphasizes the growing demand for reliable and routine access to space as companies increasingly seek opportunities in low Earth orbit. Space Phoenix’s approach contributes to this trend, aiming to eliminate constraints in the market.

While Space Phoenix faces competition from established aerospace firms like SpaceX and Boeing, Parlock asserts that the company’s focus remains solely on cargo transportation, distinguishing it from rivals engaged in human spaceflight.

The global space economy is projected to reach $1 trillion by 2035, with the current valuation estimated at $630 billion in 2023. To support its initial launch, Space Phoenix aims to raise $10 million from pre-seed and seed funding rounds, which Parlock notes is relatively modest due to their reliance on proven technologies.

Baltimore is seen as an ideal location for Space Phoenix, thanks to its reputation for innovation and proximity to federal agencies such as NASA. Parlock expressed his intention to establish a long-term presence in the region, with potential plans for facilities across the United States and internationally in the future.