Baltimore Unveils New Affordable Housing Complex for Vulnerable Citizens

BALTIMORE, Md. — Mayor Brandon Scott cut the ribbon Monday on the Residences at Irvington Woods, a newly renovated 71-unit affordable housing complex designed to support homeless families, veterans, and individuals with mental health needs. The $24 million project is part of the city’s broader initiative to tackle the ongoing shortage of quality affordable housing and reduce homelessness.

“For decades, our city has had a shortage of quality affordable housing, and our residents, our friends, neighbors, and loved ones, have paid the price,” Scott said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

New residents are invited to participate in the Housing and Homeless Services Program. This program begins with an assessment to identify individual needs. Based on the results, onsite staff provide household support and referrals to other agencies and community organizations.

The apartments are equipped with central heating and air, full kitchens, one or two bedrooms, private bathrooms, washers and dryers, and access to an onsite service coordinator.

In 2024, Baltimore experienced population growth for the first time in a decade, highlighting the urgency in the city’s housing efforts. In May, Scott introduced the Housing Options and Opportunity Act, which proposes amending zoning laws to allow multi-family, low-density housing in more neighborhoods.

Earlier this year, the city allocated $1.5 million in grants for first-time homebuyers through the Buy Back the Block program. This initiative offers financial assistance to eligible individuals looking to purchase a home. However, all available grants for 2025 have already been committed.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City reported that they secured housing for 2024 through the Housing Choice Voucher Program, which marks a 75% increase from the 872 vouchers issued in 2020. The authority also helped 16 first-time homebuyers, providing over $580,000 in closing cost assistance.

Last December, Scott announced the revitalization of the Uplands Neighborhood, which replaced a distressed 979-unit Section 8 complex in Southwest Baltimore. The new development includes 150 modern, affordable, and workforce rental homes.

The Maryland Department of Housing financed the most affordable housing in nearly a decade during fiscal year 2025. The department managed to finance 3,997 newly constructed or substantially rehabilitated units, an increase of over 1,000 units from the previous year.

Maryland also allocated $1.64 billion for new development projects, along with $1 billion for acquisition mortgages for first-time homebuyers. The Maryland Mortgage Program assisted nearly 4,300 Marylanders in obtaining mortgages exceeding $1 billion in FY2025.

In June, Governor Wes Moore launched the UPLIFT program, aiming to provide wealth-building homeownership opportunities in historically redlined communities. This initiative seeks to enhance homeownership in disinvested neighborhoods and foster employment for Maryland workers from historically disadvantaged groups.

In December 2024, Moore announced a $50.8 million plan to create more affordable housing while rehabilitating vacant buildings in Baltimore. This plan, included in Maryland’s fiscal year 2025 budget, will fund the rehabilitation of vacant properties and promote affordable housing alongside green spaces and mixed-use developments.

Mayor Scott has been vocal about addressing the city’s vacant housing crisis and helping residents achieve homeownership. His initiatives, including a bill for increased property taxes on vacant homes and the $3 billion Facilitating Approvals and Streamlining Timelines investment plan, aim to accelerate the city’s development process.