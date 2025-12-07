Bam Adebayo Surprises Coach Erik Spoelstra with Record Achievement

MIAMI — A week after quietly celebrating his 800th regular-season coaching win, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was surprised again on Friday. During a visit to the Kia Center, Spoelstra learned that center Bam Adebayo had moved into third place on the Heat’s all-time scoring list.

“That’s really incredible. What an achievement. I had no idea,” said Spoelstra. Adebayo now ranks behind only Alonzo Mourning and Dwyane Wade in franchise history.

Adebayo reached this milestone with 9,259 points in his nine seasons, surpassing Glen Rice, who scored 9,248 points. “That’s awesome. I would have mentioned something to him, even though it’s kind of a buzzkill there at the end,” Spoelstra added.

Despite the excitement, Adebayo was focused on the upcoming matchup against the Orlando Magic. When informed of the milestone, he asked, “Who did I pass?” after learning it was Rice, an organization scout and community ambassador. “Man, I can’t really put that into words. I would have liked to have done it on a dub,” Adebayo said.

Adebayo joined the Heat as the 14th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, originally known for his defense. He averaged 6.9 points as a rookie and 8.9 in his second season but has since improved significantly, averaging at least 15.9 points per season.

<p“It is a great thing,” Adebayo said about his scoring rank. “I came into this league as a defender and to be third in franchise history in points, it is an incredible feeling for sure.” He expressed his desire to continue pursuing Wade’s record.

As Adebayo marks nine seasons with the team, he also leads in franchise history in double-doubles and ranks high in several other categories, including rebounds and assists. The Heat are prepared to face the Sacramento Kings at Kaseya Center this Saturday night.

In injury updates, Tyler Herro has a right big toe contusion and is listed as day-to-day. Davion Mitchell and Pelle Larsson are ruled out for the game. Norman Powell, initially questionable due to an ankle injury, is available to play.

Following the Kings game, the Heat will have two days off before facing the Magic again on Tuesday, marking a critical period in their season.