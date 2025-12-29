Mo Bamba Signs One-Year Deal with Toronto Raptors

TORONTO, Canada — Veteran center Mo Bamba has signed a one-year contract with the Toronto Raptors, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Greer Love confirmed to ESPN on Sunday. Bamba’s addition aims to bolster the Raptors’ frontcourt during his eighth NBA season.

The 27-year-old has been making waves in the G League this season, averaging 16.5 points and 12 rebounds with the Salt Lake City Stars. He previously played for the Los Angeles Clippers, where he averaged 4.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in 32 games.

Bamba was selected as the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. Over his career, he has played 364 games and averages 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds.

The Raptors took an 18-14 record into their Sunday game against the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena. Bamba recently demonstrated his potential by contributing 17 points and 18 rebounds in a G League win over the Stockton Kings.

With starting center Jakob Poeltl dealing with injuries, Bamba’s shot-blocking ability and size are considered a much-needed boost for the team. The deal is reportedly non-guaranteed as the Raptors navigate their salary cap situation.

As Bamba joins the Raptors, fans and analysts will watch closely how he integrates into a roster seeking to consolidate its position in the playoffs.