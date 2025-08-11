Bananas Bring Fun to Coors Field Amid Rockies Struggles

DENVER, Colo. — On Sunday, an unconventional baseball experience drew crowds to Coors Field as the Bananas took the stage. The barnstorming team emphasizes fun and fan engagement, contrasting sharply with the struggling Rockies. Sydney Dahlinger, a 12-year-old fan, expressed the excitement, saying, “It makes the game funner.”

The Bananas have amassed a significant following, boasting over 10.5 million TikTok followers and close to 4 million on Instagram. Their games feature unique entertainment elements, like a pitcher on a barrel and a banana-tossing contest. Despite the Rockies’ disappointing performance this season, fans have flocked to Coors Field to witness the Bananas’ lively presentation.

Logan Dahlinger, Sydney’s older brother, commented on the growing popularity of the Bananas, noting, “I can see why they’ve sold out football stadiums.” The excitement of the event attracted families, as evidenced by long lines snaking around the ballpark long before game time.

During the game, fans experienced a mix of traditional baseball and theatrical performances, likening it to a carnival atmosphere. Routines are practiced rigorously by the team’s 140 traveling staff, ensuring a captivating experience for attendees.

“It’s baseball blended with the unapologetic cornball of a state fair midway,” a spectator remarked, highlighting the team’s distinct entertainment style. This combination has captivated both die-hard baseball fans and newcomers.

Correlle Prime, a player for the Bananas, shared his excitement at meeting football legend Peyton Manning during the game. He remarked on the engaging atmosphere, stating, “The fans always ask about the dancing. It’s important to brighten people’s days.”

Jesse Cole, the founder of the Bananas, expressed enthusiasm about returning to Denver after the successful event: “We had a great experience… we hope we can come back in the future.” While the Bananas may not top the Rockies in terms of traditional victories, they already rule the hearts of many baseball fans.