Banchero’s Late Game Heroics Lift Magic Over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Paolo Banchero scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, hitting the decisive basket with just 7.5 seconds remaining, as the Orlando Magic rallied to defeat the Indiana Pacers 112-110 on Wednesday night. This victory marked the Pacers’ 10th consecutive loss.

Trailing by 10 points in the third quarter, the Magic fought back and showcased a thrilling finish with 12 ties and 11 lead changes throughout the game. Banchero’s final shot, an 11-foot bank shot, sealed the win for Orlando.

“We didn’t give up, and we stayed focused,” Banchero said after the game. “We knew we could turn it around.” He concluded the night shooting 12 of 21 from the field and made 5 of 7 free throws.

Orlando also received strong performances from Jalen Suggs, who returned from a seven-game absence due to a hip issue, contributing 11 points and three assists. Cole Anthony added 18 points, while Franz Wagner put up 15 and former Pacers center Mo Bamba provided 14 off the bench.

The Pacers, now holding the NBA’s worst record at 6-28, remain in search of a victory. Tyrese Haliburton, their star player, is out for the season with an Achilles injury, and Obi Toppin is sidelined due to a foot issue. Chris Duarte led Indiana with 26 points, followed by Buddy Hield‘s 23 and Myles Turner‘s 19.

Orlando improves to 19-15, looking to build on this momentum as they prepare for their next game against Chicago on Friday. Meanwhile, the Pacers will face New York at home, hoping to end their lengthy losing streak.