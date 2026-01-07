Banchero Leads Magic to Thrilling Victory Over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Paolo Banchero scored a go-ahead layup with 7.5 seconds left, leading the Orlando Magic to a dramatic 112-110 win against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. This victory marked a significant moment for the Magic, who have struggled in tight games earlier this season.

Throughout the game, Banchero displayed impressive offensive skills, finishing with 29 points and 10 rebounds. His final shot capped off a remarkable comeback after the Magic trailed by 10 points in the third quarter. Desmond Bane added to the score with 18 points, while Anthony Black and Goga Bitadze contributed 15 and 14 points respectively.

“There was some poise,” Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said. “Understanding what we were trying to accomplish down the stretch was really good for our guys.” The team’s ability to maintain composure during the game’s final moments was critical, especially after recent losses to the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls despite holding leads.

Defensively, the Magic held the Pacers to only 15 points in the fourth quarter. Bane commented on the team’s offensive improvements. “We’ve talked about executing better down the stretch in half court situations,” he said. “We did a much better job tonight.”

Despite the victory, the Magic recognized that they still need to enhance their defensive performance. Bane noted, “We still have to figure out how to string together some stops on the defensive end.” This focus will be essential as they navigate a pivotal stretch in their schedule.

With a record of 19-15, the Magic are just above .500. However, they could be positioned even better with improved late-game execution. They will face the Washington Wizards next, with the game scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.