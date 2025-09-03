Bangladesh Defeats Netherlands, Secures T20I Series with Nine-Wicket Win

Sylhet, Bangladesh – Bangladesh clinched the T20I series against the Netherlands with a commanding nine-wicket victory on Monday, giving them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match set.

The hosts bowled out the Netherlands for just 103 runs in 17.3 overs at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Bangladesh successfully chased down the target in just 13.1 overs, marking one of their fastest run chases in T20I history.

Bangladesh opted to bring in spinner Nasum Ahmed, who immediately made an impact by taking two wickets in the third over. He finished the match with impressive figures of 3 for 21. Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman also left their mark, each taking two wickets.

The Netherlands’ batting struggled again, with only three players reaching double figures. Aryan Dutt scored 30 runs, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the collapse. Despite Bangladesh’s errors in the field, including two missed run-outs, the Dutch were unable to capitalize and were all out for 103.

In response, openers Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon set a swift pace. Emon scored 23 before being dismissed, while Tanzid anchored the innings with an unbeaten 54 runs off 40 balls, sealing the victory with four boundaries and two sixes.

This win not only solidified Bangladesh’s dominance in the series but also showcased their depth in both bowling and batting. The final match of the series is set for later this week, with Bangladesh aiming for a clean sweep.

The next T20I match will be held on September 2 at the same venue, with the Netherlands hoping to avoid a series whitewash.