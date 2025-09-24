Sports
Bangladesh Defeats Sri Lanka by Four Wickets in Asia Cup Thriller
Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Bangladesh secured a thrilling victory over Sri Lanka by four wickets on September 20, 2025, during the 13th match of the Men’s T20 Asia Cup.
In a closely contested match at Dubai, Bangladesh chased down Sri Lanka’s score of 168, finishing with 169 for 6 in 19.5 overs. Saif Hassan led the charge for Bangladesh, scoring 61 runs off 37 balls. Towhid Hridoy also contributed significantly with 58 runs from 37 deliveries.
Bangladesh’s captain, Litton Das, praised his team’s batting depth after the match. “We knew we had a good batting side,” said Das, referring to their confidence from previous successful chases. He particularly highlighted Saif’s talent, saying, “I know Saif has the talent to win us games.”
Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka commended his team’s effort despite the loss, stating, “It was a terrific game. We held our nerve but it wasn’t enough. We could have done a little better in the last two overs.” Asalanka himself played a commendable innings, scoring an unbeaten 64 runs.
Bangladesh’s bowlers were crucial to victory, with Mustafizur Rahman claiming 3 wickets for 20 runs and Mahedi Hasan adding 2 for 25. Their performances limited Sri Lanka from capitalizing on early momentum. After a solid start, Sri Lanka could only set a target of 168 runs.
With just five runs needed in the final over, Bangladesh faced a late scare as they lost two wickets but managed to secure the win with a ball to spare. Coach Ashish Pant remarked, “It got closer at the end than what we would have liked, but winning is all that matters.”
The win marks an important turning point for Bangladesh as they look to continue their momentum in the tournament.
Recent Posts
- Chip Black Returns to Investigate Conspiracy in The Morning Show
- Alec Bohm Shines as Phillies Eye Playoff Push
- Marvel Zombies: A Gruesome Journey of Survival in a Post-Apocalyptic MCU
- CSD Xelajú MC Faces Sporting San Miguelito in Concacaf Quarterfinals
- Monterrey Faces Toluca with Ex-Coach Antonio Mohamed on Wednesday
- Love Island Games Season 2: Who Got Dumped This Week?
- León Dominates Santos with 5-0 Victory in Women’s League
- NBA Star D’Angelo Russell Engaged to Laura Ivaniukas
- New Golden Bachelor Mel Owens Set to Shine in Season 2
- Calls for War Crimes Charges Against Albania’s Chief Rabbi Yoel Kaplan
- Jessica Sanchez Delivers Powerful Performance on AGT Finale
- Guardians vs. Tigers Game Delayed by Rain at Progressive Field
- Diego Cocca Returns to Estadio Universitario Amidst Controversy
- Tigers Collapsing; Guardians Roaring Back in AL Central Race
- Cubs’ Matt Shaw Criticized for Missing Game to Attend Memorial Service
- New ‘Law & Order’ Series Launches in the U.S. Following Canadian Success
- Red Sox’s Garrett Crochet Aims for Milestone 200 Innings vs. Blue Jays
- River Plate Faces Palmeiras in Copa Libertadores Quarterfinal Rematch
- Mets Rally for Dramatic Win, Eyes on Postseason Return
- Nintendo Launches Fire Emblem Shadows with Unique Gameplay Features