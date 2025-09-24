Bangladesh Defeats Sri Lanka by Four Wickets in Asia Cup Thriller

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Bangladesh secured a thrilling victory over Sri Lanka by four wickets on September 20, 2025, during the 13th match of the Men’s T20 Asia Cup.

In a closely contested match at Dubai, Bangladesh chased down Sri Lanka’s score of 168, finishing with 169 for 6 in 19.5 overs. Saif Hassan led the charge for Bangladesh, scoring 61 runs off 37 balls. Towhid Hridoy also contributed significantly with 58 runs from 37 deliveries.

Bangladesh’s captain, Litton Das, praised his team’s batting depth after the match. “We knew we had a good batting side,” said Das, referring to their confidence from previous successful chases. He particularly highlighted Saif’s talent, saying, “I know Saif has the talent to win us games.”

Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka commended his team’s effort despite the loss, stating, “It was a terrific game. We held our nerve but it wasn’t enough. We could have done a little better in the last two overs.” Asalanka himself played a commendable innings, scoring an unbeaten 64 runs.

Bangladesh’s bowlers were crucial to victory, with Mustafizur Rahman claiming 3 wickets for 20 runs and Mahedi Hasan adding 2 for 25. Their performances limited Sri Lanka from capitalizing on early momentum. After a solid start, Sri Lanka could only set a target of 168 runs.

With just five runs needed in the final over, Bangladesh faced a late scare as they lost two wickets but managed to secure the win with a ball to spare. Coach Ashish Pant remarked, “It got closer at the end than what we would have liked, but winning is all that matters.”

The win marks an important turning point for Bangladesh as they look to continue their momentum in the tournament.