Bangladesh Faces Elimination Against Afghanistan in 2025 Asia Cup Showdown

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Bangladesh is set to face Afghanistan on September 16, 2025, in a crucial match during the Asia Cup. The showdown at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium is pivotal for Bangladesh, which needs a win to advance in the tournament after suffering a setback against Sri Lanka.

Both teams are in a tight race within Group B. While Afghanistan leads the group with impressive performances, Bangladesh sits at the bottom, having earned only two points from their previous three matches. The stakes are high as Bangladesh must secure a victory to stay in contention for the Super Four round.

Bangladesh’s captain Litton Das emphasized the importance of the game, stating, “This is a must-win for us. The wicket looks good for batting, and we need to make the most of our chances. We’ve made some changes to our squad to improve our chances.” In their last match, Bangladesh posted a disappointing total against Sri Lanka, which they cannot afford to repeat against Afghanistan.

On the other side, Afghanistan comes into the match confident after defeating Pakistan and winning their opening match against Hong Kong by 94 runs. Their bowling attack, led by star spinner Rashid Khan and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, poses a considerable threat to Bangladesh’s batting lineup.

The match is set to start at 10:30 a.m. ET, with live streaming available in select regions. Fans around the world are keen to see if Bangladesh can pull off a critical victory, or if Afghanistan will continue their impressive run in the tournament.