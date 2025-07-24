Bangladesh, Pakistan Prepare for Decisive 3rd T20I Match

Dhaka, Bangladesh – The Bangladesh cricket team is set to face Pakistan in the crucial third T20I match of their ongoing series on October 15, 2025. With both teams having won one match each so far, this game will determine the series champion.

Bangladesh secured their first victory in the second T20I, showcasing an impressive performance that leveled the series after losing the first match. Star player Shakib Al Hasan played a pivotal role with both bat and ball, earning the Player of the Match award.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back after their defeat. Captain Babar Azam emphasized the importance of this match, stating, “We need to adapt quickly and execute our plans flawlessly.” The Pakistani side is known for its strong bowling attack, which they hope will make a difference in Dhaka’s conditions.

The match will take place at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, with the local crowd expected to support the home team. Fans are eager to witness a thrilling contest between two competitive sides as they battle for supremacy.

Both teams are well-prepared, and the match promises to be an exciting encounter. The winner will take the series and gain valuable momentum as they gear up for future international matches.