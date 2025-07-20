Sports
Bangladesh, Pakistan Prepare for T20I Showdown Amid Pitch Concerns
Dhaka, Bangladesh – Bangladesh’s T20I captain expressed confidence ahead of a three-match series against Pakistan, though he acknowledged challenges due to potentially difficult pitch conditions.
As the teams prepare to face off, Bangladesh hopes to maintain its successful track record from previous home series. The average first-innings score in recent T20 matches at night in Dhaka has been less than 125, raising concerns about run-scoring. In the past, the Bangladeshi spinners delivered strong performances, leading to series victories over teams like Australia and New Zealand.
“I agree that the 2021 series had an adverse effect on our batters,” the captain stated. “Even I could have built up a career as a bowler in those pitches. It was a tough time for the batters, although Bangladesh won both series.” He believes conditions will be better this time, mentioning some good pitches leading up to the series.
Pakistan’s approach in a recent T20I series demonstrates their adaptability, as they scored over 200 in their last games. Their captain has emphasized a modern strategy focusing on aggressive scoring, particularly in the first six overs. “We have changed the way we play, and that’s how we want to play,” he noted.
The captain of Bangladesh, Litton Das, mentioned the need for a careful assessment of pitch conditions ahead of Sunday’s opener. He said, “Mirpur isn’t always bad for batters. The ball spins here, there’s help for pacers. But there’s also runs being scored. I think it’s a sporting wicket.”
Bangladesh held optional training sessions before the series opener, showing their commitment to crafting a successful game plan. The captain assured fans they would strive for their best, regardless of the batting conditions. He concluded, “Even if this match is not high scoring, it will be an exciting match.”
