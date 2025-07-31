Bank of Japan Raises Inflation Forecast, Hints at Possible Rate Hikes

TOKYO, Japan — On July 31, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) revised its inflation forecasts upward and presented a more positive economic outlook compared to three months earlier, keeping the door open for potential interest rate hikes this year.

The central bank decided unanimously to maintain its short-term policy rate at 0.5%, but indicated that if economic conditions align with projections, a rate increase could occur. BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda emphasized in a news conference, “If the economy and prices move in line with our forecast, we expect to continue raising interest rates.”

In its quarterly report, the BOJ highlighted some “positive developments” in trade relations, especially Japan’s recent bilateral agreement with the United States. This new agreement is expected to reduce tariffs on various Japanese imports, which could aid the export-driven economy.

The BOJ noted that the general outlook on uncertainty regarding U.S. trade policies has improved since May, changing from “extremely high” to “high.” The bank now expects core consumer inflation to reach 2.7% for the current fiscal year, up from 2.2% projected earlier.

Despite this optimism, the BOJ adjusted its assessment of consumption downward for the first time since March. It warned that higher prices might constrain consumer spending for the near future.

The yen rose to 148.60 per dollar following the announcement, reflecting market reactions to the forecast and the potential for interest rate hikes. “The inflation forecast being raised suggests a higher likelihood for a rate hike,” said David Chao, a global market strategist at Invesco in Singapore, indicating a possible hike as early as October.

After a decade and extensive monetary stimulus, the BOJ raised its rates to 0.5% in January, believing it was making progress towards its 2% inflation goal. Recent trade developments have rekindled hopes for additional rate hikes by the end of the year.

Governor Ueda’s remarks have spurred interest in how upcoming data, particularly concerning inflation and economic growth, will influence future monetary policy decisions.