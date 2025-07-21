Business
Bank of New York Mellon Boosts Stake in Astera Labs
NEW YORK, NY — Bank of New York Mellon Corp has increased its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor now holds 388,132 shares after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during this period.
The total value of Bank of New York Mellon’s investment in Astera Labs is approximately $23.16 million, representing about 0.24% of the company’s stock. Several other institutional investors have also recently adjusted their positions in Astera Labs, highlighting growing interest in the company.
Vanguard Group Inc. significantly bolstered its stake in Astera Labs by 354.9% in the fourth quarter, now owning 9,211,630 shares, valued at $1.22 billion. Similarly, AllianceBernstein L.P. raised its position by an astounding 2,328.5%, now holding 3,922,278 shares worth $519.51 million. Other notable increases include JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Lord Abbett & Co. LLC, which increased their stakes by 50.5% and 318.9%, respectively.
As of the last report, institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 60.47% of Astera Labs’ stock. Share prices opened at $97.95 on Friday, with a market cap of about $16.15 billion.
Astera Labs recently released earnings results, reporting $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the previous quarter, beating analysts’ expectations of $0.28 EPS. The company saw a significant revenue increase to $159.44 million, up 144.1% from the previous year.
Research analysts have noted several recent ratings changes for Astera Labs. William Blair started coverage with an “outperform” rating, and Evercore ISI raised their price target from $87.00 to $104.00. Meanwhile, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target from $150.00 to $100.00, maintaining a “buy” rating.
Overall, the consensus rating for Astera Labs remains “Moderate Buy,” with an average target price of $100.00. The company is engaged in designing and manufacturing semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure, indicating its growth potential in an expanding market.
Recent Posts
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours
- XRP Surges as U.S. House Discusses Crypto Legislation
- North Carolina Alumni Shine in Premier Lacrosse League Weekend
- Chris Hughes Reveals JoJo Siwa’s Playful Nicknames for His Private Parts
- Emma Navarro Pokes Fun at Jannik Sinner Ahead of US Open Mixed Doubles
- Yates Earns Save After Scott’s Injury in Dodgers’ Win Over Twins
- Man Dies, Woman Injured in Glendale House Fire
- Study Reveals Mixed Accuracy in FDA-Authorized COVID-19 Antigen Tests
- Germany Faces Spain in Epic Women’s Euro 2025 Semifinal