Banksy Artwork Recovered After Theft from London Gallery

A gallery manager has expressed his shock after a Banksy artwork was stolen from a central London venue and promptly recovered by the Metropolitan Police.

The artwork, valued at £270,000 and named Girl with Balloon, was stolen from Grove Gallery. This piece, marked as number 72 in a limited edition of 150, was part of an exhibition of Banksy works worth £1.5 million. Gallery Manager Lindor Mehmetaj remarked that its value might now have increased due to the circumstances of the theft.

Two men, Larry Fraser and James Love, have been charged with burglary and appeared in court. Mr. Mehmetaj described his horror upon discovering the theft, comparing the violation to a personal assault on the gallery.

Thanks to the swift actions of the Metropolitan Police, the artwork was recovered and is set to be returned to the gallery. Mr. Mehmetaj mentioned the recovery as ‘unusual’ and expressed relief at the successful return of the piece. He also noted that he had not spoken to Banksy about the incident.

Art experts believe that the narrative surrounding the theft might enhance the artwork’s value. James Ryan, the gallery’s chief executive, labeled the theft devastating, and Mr. Mehmetaj stated that the gallery would need to implement further security measures.

Fraser and Love, accused of breaking into the gallery and stealing the artwork, are scheduled to appear in Kingston Crown Court on October 9. Meanwhile, the artwork remains secured under police protection until it is officially returned to the gallery’s custody.