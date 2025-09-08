Banksy Unveils Provocative Mural at London’s Royal Courts of Justice

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) – A new mural by the elusive street artist Banksy has appeared on the Royal Courts of Justice in central London. The artwork, showing a judge in a traditional wig and robe hitting a protester lying on the ground, has quickly drawn attention and sparked debate.

The mural shows the judge striking the protester, who is holding a placard stained with blood. Although the artwork does not reference a specific event, it comes just two days after nearly 900 arrests were made during a protest against the ban of the group Palestine Action.

Security personnel swiftly covered the mural with large plastic sheets and metal barriers, protecting it from the public while ensuring no one could take close-up photos. Local bystanders observed the scene, with one onlooker commenting, “I don’t know how much longer we will be required to stand guard, at least it’s not raining.”

Banksy confirmed the authenticity of the mural by sharing a photo on Instagram, captioned simply, “Royal Courts Of Justice. London.” The piece was painted on an external wall of the Queen’s Building, part of the Royal Courts of Justice complex.

Known for his politically charged works, Banksy has created several pieces in support of Palestinian causes, including works on the West Bank separation barrier. This latest mural seems to critique the ongoing tensions surrounding protest rights in the UK.

The British government classified Palestine Action as a terrorist organization in July, making it illegal to support the group after members broke into a Royal Air Force base and vandalized military aircraft. Critics believe these actions suggest an increasing suppression of peaceful protests in Britain.

London’s Royal Courts of Justice is a Grade One-listed building, recognized for its historical significance and protection. Onlookers showed their approval of Banksy’s latest work, praising its relevance to current events in the political landscape.