Baptiste Faces Zakharova in Round of 16 at Tennis in the Land

Cleveland, Ohio – Hailey Baptiste, ranked No. 49 in the world, will face Anastasia Zakharova, ranked No. 100, in the Round of 16 at the Tennis in the Land tournament on Tuesday at 11:00 AM.

Baptiste is favored to win with odds of -250 against Zakharova’s +195. Based on these odds, Zakharova has an implied probability of 71.4% of winning the match.

This match takes place at Nautica Entertainment Complex on outdoor hard courts. Fans can watch the action live on Tennis Channel in the United States or via online streaming on wtatv.com.

Zakharova, who staged a remarkable comeback in the first round against Kimberly Birrell, will look to upset Baptiste. After trailing by a set and a break, Zakharova recovered to win 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 to advance.

Baptiste enters the match after defeating Elena Gabriela Ruse, securing a 6-2, 7-6 (6) victory. Baptiste’s strong performance included winning 76% of her second serve points and being broken only once.

The two players have met once before, with Baptiste leading their head-to-head 1-0. Fans expect a competitive match as both players aim for a place in the quarterfinals.