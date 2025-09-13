Barbara Eden Reflects on Iconic Role in ‘I Dream of Jeannie’

Los Angeles, CA — Barbara Eden, best known for her role as the magical genie in the classic sitcom “I Dream of Jeannie,” is celebrating the show’s 60th anniversary. Premiering on September 18, 1965, the sitcom starred Eden opposite Larry Hagman as astronaut Major Tony Nelson.

In a recent interview, the now 94-year-old actress shared her thoughts on the impact of the show. “I had no idea what it would become,” Eden said. “I never thought of Jeannie as sexual; she was lovable and dedicated to her master.” Her portrayal of Jeannie, a 2,000-year-old genie navigating the modern world, endeared her to audiences for five seasons until the show concluded in 1970.

Eden reflected on the show’s unique elements, including the unusual attention her belly button received. “I wore high-waisted pants to hide my navel, but people still noticed,” she revealed. She laughed off the conversations sparked by her costume choices, saying, “It was a lot of foolishness but fun.”

In regards to her iconic costume, Eden had a say in its vibrant color, choosing hot pink. She fondly remembered her experiences with the cast, particularly with Hagman. “We had great chemistry from the start. He was super sweet and kind,” she shared. Eden appreciated the collaboration that made the show a success, saying, “It was a combination of a really good idea and a terrific cast. Not all magic happens like that in television.”

Despite the sitcom’s success, Eden clarified there was no rivalry with Elizabeth Montgomery, who starred in “Bewitched.” “We were friendly, but we didn’t have much time to socialize,” she noted. “I enjoyed being with her.”

Reflecting on her career, Eden expressed her gratitude for the lasting affection fans have for “I Dream of Jeannie.” “I didn’t think about being famous; I was just working,” she said, highlighting the dedication that characterized her time in Hollywood.

Eden continues to embrace new challenges and stays active, looking forward to whatever may come next.