News
Barbie Designers Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi Die in Car Crash
Mesero, Italy – Two renowned Barbie designers, Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi, died in a tragic car accident on Sunday, July 27, 2025. The couple, who were both professional and romantic partners, were involved in a head-on collision caused by an 82-year-old driver, Egidio Ceriano, who was traveling the wrong way on the A4 Turin-Milan highway.
According to reports, Ceriano had driven more than four miles in the wrong lane before colliding with the couple’s vehicle near the Marcallo-Mesero tollbooth. The crash also resulted in the death of a third passenger, banker Amodio Valerio Giurni, 37, while Giurni’s wife, Silvia Moramarco, 36, was hospitalized in critical condition at Niguarda Hospital in Milan.
The official Barbie Instagram account posted a tribute saying, “The Barbie team is heartbroken by the loss of Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi, two treasured creators and Mattel collaborators who brought joy and artistry to the world of Barbie as Magia 2000.” The heartfelt message highlighted their passion and creativity, stating that every creation they touched became a masterpiece.
Paglino, 52, and Grossi, 55, founded their company, Magia 2000, in 1999. They became known for their unique and artistic Barbie dolls, with some fetching impressive prices at auctions. Notably, one of their designs sold for $15,000 at a charity auction in 2015.
Through their company, they launched the Italian Doll Convention in 2011 and were actively involved in designing special collections for Mattel, including dolls inspired by iconic celebrities like Madonna and Frida Kahlo. Their significant contributions to the world of dolls have left a lasting impact on both collectors and fans.
Barbie’s tribute concluded with, “Their presence brought warmth, laughter, and a sense of belonging to our community. Barbie honors their memory with deep gratitude.” As the news of their passing spreads, tributes continue to pour in from friends and fans alike, mourning the loss of two beloved figures in the doll-making world.
