Barbra Streisand’s New Album Features Duets With Music Legends

Malibu, California – Barbra Streisand has a new album titled “The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2” set to release on Friday, showcasing her collaborations with music icons Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, and more.

Streisand, 83, faced challenges while recording the album after spending six weeks recording the audiobook version of her 2023 memoir, “My Name is Barbra.” She explained that her voice was not cooperating, saying, “I literally prayed to God in front of that microphone, ‘Let my voice be there for me.’ And I don’t know how, but it was there.”

In a long-awaited collaboration, Streisand finally recorded with Bob Dylan, a connection that dates back to 1970 when he sent her a note asking to sing together. This time, they chose to rework the classic song “The Very Thought of You.” Dylan’s preference for singing standards surprised Streisand, who noted his open-mindedness during the recording process.

Streisand’s session with Paul McCartney was more daunting, as she navigated a full film crew capturing their work for an upcoming documentary about her life. McCartney admitted feeling “terrified” during their recording of “My Valentine,” sharing that the session posed challenges due to the song structure.

Fans have already resonated with another single from the album, “Letter to My 13-Year-Old Self,” featuring Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey. This song, which recalls Streisand’s own childhood memories, reached No. 1 on the iTunes chart shortly after its release.

Streisand has expressed that her album includes serious tracks in response to her worries about the world, touching on themes sparked by her feelings regarding current events and the political landscape. Despite this, she aims to cultivate happiness and enjoy life more.

“The secret of life is spending time with people you love,” she said, as she reflected on her journey and on fulfilling personal goals.