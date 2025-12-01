Barbra Streisand Shares Thanksgiving Moments with Family

New York, NY — Barbra Streisand, 83, recently shared a glimpse of her family during Thanksgiving celebrations through an Instagram photo. The entertainer, best known for her iconic music and film roles, captured a tender moment with her stepdaughter, Molly Brolin, at their festive dinner.

Streisand, who has a son, Jason Gould, from her first marriage to Elliott Gould, is also a loving stepmother to three children from her husband James Brolin. The couple, who wed in 1998, has blended their families over the years.

In the Instagram photo, Streisand and Molly embrace amid a warm setting filled with children making crafts. While it’s unclear if the children in the picture are Molly’s, the couple boasts four grandchildren: Trevor and Eden, who are adults now, and Molly’s two daughters, Westlyn and Chapel.

“Me and my stepdaughter Molly on Thanksgiving, enjoying all the children drawing and trying to make little necklaces!” Streisand captioned the heartfelt post. Fans left supportive comments, highlighting how precious her family moments appear.

Streisand’s son Jason, also a singer, reflected on what it was like growing up as the son of two celebrated figures. He expressed gratitude for his upbringing but acknowledged the loneliness that can accompany such a public life. Despite challenges, he noted a strong, unconditional bond with his mother.

“We’ve had challenges, but there’s respect there,” Jason said in a recent interview. “I can be completely honest with her, and she hears me. That’s all I require.”

This Thanksgiving moment is a rare glimpse into the quieter, private life of Streisand, who often keeps her family away from the public eye.