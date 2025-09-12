Barcelona Aims for Third Straight Victory against Logroño

Barcelona, Spain – After two exciting matches, FC Barcelona prepares for its third game of the season against Logroño on September 12 at 16:00 ET. The match will take place at Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Barcelona has started the season strong, securing two dominant victories with a total of 16 goals scored. Now, the team seeks to achieve its third consecutive win against a newly promoted rival eager to establish itself in the top division.

Logroño, struggling to find its footing, started the season with a draw but suffered a defeat in the last match. Their main goal for this game is to pull off an upset against one of the world’s top teams.

Barcelona’s lineup for the match includes goalkeeper Sandra Coll and defenders like Mapi León and Mariona Caldentey. Midfielders Aitana Bonmatí and Patri Guijarro will fuel the attack alongside forwards like Asisat Oshoala and Bruna Vilamala.

On the other side, Logroño will look to its key players including goalkeeper Andrea Miralles and midfielder Falfán as they aim to turn their season around.

Fans can catch the live broadcast of the match on DAZN in Spain.

The last encounter between these two teams ended in a 7-0 victory for Barcelona, showcasing their offensive strength.