FC Barcelona Cancels Upcoming Match in Japan Due to Contract Issues

Barcelona, Spain – The FC Barcelona has announced the cancellation of its upcoming match scheduled for July 27 in Japan due to a “serious contractual breach” from the event promoter. The match was set to be against Vissel Kobe.

The club’s management decided to suspend the match as the promoter failed to fulfill the financial terms of the contract. Reports indicate that the promoter only paid a portion of the agreed amount, leaving the club without the necessary funds to proceed.

Barcelona was expecting to earn €15 million from the Asian leg of their summer tour, potentially rising to €20 million based on ticket sales and sponsorships. The suspension impacts not only the team but also the many fans that were eagerly anticipating the match.

In addition to the Japan match, Barcelona has two further games planned in South Korea against FC Seoul on July 31 and Daegu FC on August 4. The club is currently assessing whether to proceed with these matches, contingent upon certain conditions being met by the promoter.

If the required conditions are satisfied, the team will travel to South Korea in the coming days. The club expressed regret over the situation and its effects on the large community of fans in Japan.

FC Barcelona aims to begin the La Liga season on August 16 against Mallorca, with other matches scheduled afterward, including a much-anticipated return to the renovated Camp Nou.