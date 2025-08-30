Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick Confident Gavi Will Stay Despite Transfer Speculation

BARCELONA, Spain – Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick expressed confidence that midfielder Pablo Páez Gavira, known as Gavi, will remain with the team ahead of the transfer market closure. Flick stated, “He is here for now. I’ve spoken with him, and I believe he will stay. I’ll be very happy when the market closes in two days. He is a very important player, and his heart is at Barça. This is his home,” during a press conference before Barcelona’s upcoming match against Rayo Vallecano.

Despite Flick’s hopes of keeping Gavi and other team members, sources told ESPN that management might consider selling if a substantial offer arrives, given the club’s financial difficulties. Flick made it clear that he is focused on the team’s performance, not on the financial aspects. “I am focused on the team; I am not interested in the financial situation. My focus is on the team, and we have a fantastic group. Everyone knows I would like to keep those who are here,” he said.

Gavi has caused concern after injuring his knee during Friday’s training session and missing Saturday’s practice. The club issued a statement announcing, “Player Pablo Páez Gavira, ‘Gavi’, has discomfort in his right knee. He will miss Sunday’s match against Rayo, and his recovery will determine his availability.” Additionally, the Spanish Football Federation confirmed Gavi will not join the national team during the upcoming concentration, opting to stay in Barcelona for recovery.

As the transfer deadline approaches, the negotiations surrounding Gavi continue to unfold. While the club considers its financial strategy, it remains to be seen how this will affect player positions and transfers within the league.