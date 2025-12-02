MADRID, Spain — Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is under increasing pressure as his team struggles to maintain form, following a recent victory against a rival that temporarily boosted spirits. During Saturday’s match, Flick appeared emotionally defeated despite the win, showing signs of distress in the Camp Nou.

Many fans observed Flick’s discontent with how the team performed. Although Barcelona has taken a lead in LaLiga, inconsistencies continue to concern supporters. After a strong start, the team has faltered, with Flick expressing frustration about communication issues with officiating staff.

Two of Flick’s assistants received red cards during the match, further complicating the team’s dynamics. “We lack the control and intensity we had last season,” Flick admitted. “For us to win, we need more energy on the pitch.”

One player, Alexander Sørloth, stands out as a formidable challenge for Barcelona. The forward has had great success against them in previous matches, scoring six goals in his last nine encounters. Sørloth’s impressive statistics add to the worries for Flick as Atlético Madrid prepares to visit Camp Nou on Tuesday.

This match marks a significant point in the season, especially for both teams vying for the LaLiga title. Sørloth expressed enthusiasm about facing Barcelona again, revealing his early admiration for Chelsea’s Didier Drogba, which shaped his competitive spirit. “I enjoy physical battles and prefer challenging myself against top defenders,” he said.

As the contest approaches, Flick will be without two key assistants, intensifying the pressure on him to deliver. Barcelona aims for a stronger showing to secure their spot at the top of LaLiga, but doubts linger about their current form.

When the teams clash at Camp Nou, all eyes will be on Sørloth as he seeks to exploit Barca’s vulnerabilities, while Flick battles to reinstate confidence in his team amidst growing scrutiny.