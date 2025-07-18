Sports
Barcelona’s Deco Discusses Xavi Simons’ Future Amid High Transfer Fee
Barcelona, Spain – Barcelona sporting director Deco met with individuals close to player Xavi Simons to discuss his future on July 17, 2025.
According to Diario Sport, the meeting included Ali Barat, described as a person with influence over Simons’ decisions, though not his official agent. Simons’ brother, Faustino, was also present.
The 45-minute meeting took place in a hotel in Barcelona. During their discussion, it became clear that a transfer to Barcelona for Simons is unlikely this summer.
Simons’ transfer fee, reported to be around €70 million, is beyond Barcelona’s current financial capabilities. Sport described the amount as “completely unaffordable,” raising questions about the club’s ability to secure the talented player.
As Barcelona searches for ways to strengthen its squad, the situation around Simons remains complex, highlighting the difficulties clubs face in the current market.
