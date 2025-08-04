Barcelona Dominates Daegu 5-0 in Final Asian Tour Match

DAEGU, South Korea — FC Barcelona concluded its Asian pre-season tour with a convincing 5-0 victory over Daegu FC on August 4, 2025. The match featured standout performances from young talent Gavi, who scored twice, and a debut goal from Manchester United transfer Marcus Rashford.

After a stunning 7-3 win in Seoul earlier in the tour, Barcelona continued their form at the Daegu Stadium. Gavi opened the scoring with a powerful left-footed shot in the 21st minute, followed by Lewandowski who doubled the lead shortly after.

In the first half, Gavi struck again, making it 3-0 with a deft lob over the keeper. Toni Fernández added another goal after a strong team play, making it 4-0 just before Rashford found the net in the second half, marking his first official goal for the club after receiving a precise pass from Eric García.

Barcelona’s head coach Hansi Flick praised his team’s performance, emphasizing their control of the game. Despite the dominant win, the match took a concerning turn when defender Pau Cubarsí had to be substituted due to a left calf injury.

The team will next face Como on August 10 for the Joan Gamper Trophy, marking their transition back to competitive matches after an impressive pre-season.