Barcelona vs. Espanyol: First Derby of 2026 Kicks Off

BARCELONA, Spain — The first game of 2026 features a highly anticipated local derby as FC Barcelona visits RCD Espanyol on Saturday, January 3, at 9:00 PM local time at the RCDE Stadium. This match marks the 18th fixture of LaLiga, and both teams are eager to kick off the year with a win.

Barcelona enters the match four points clear atop the LaLiga standings, driving momentum from their undefeated December and eight consecutive wins. After overcoming previous injury struggles, head coach Hansi Flick welcomes back key players, increasing their chances against a competitive Espanyol side, currently fifth in the league.

Espanyol, surprising many this season with their strong form, finished 2025 with five straight victories, showcasing an impressive defense. With their top scorer ready to lead the offensive charge, Espanyol aims to leverage home-field advantage.

Kickoff timings across various regions are as follows: Canada (Vancouver 12:00 PM, Montreal 3:00 PM), USA (Los Angeles 12:00 PM, New York 3:00 PM), and Spain (9:00 PM), with respective channels including ESPN in the USA and DAZN in Spain, among others.

In preparation for the event, Espanyol issued a series of guidelines to ensure safety and smooth operation during the match. Gates will open two hours prior to kickoff, and significant restrictions on prohibited items have been set in place to maintain order. Attendees are advised to avoid bringing large bags and any items that may disrupt the event.

RCD Espanyol also emphasized the prohibition of away team symbols at the stadium to ensure a safe environment for all fans. Security personnel will closely monitor for compliance with these regulations.

As the derby approaches, Barcelona’s roster looks strong with effective players returning from injury, ready to go head-to-head with Espanyol’s spirited team. This match could set the tone for the rest of the year as both clubs strive for a vital win.

Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected, making a vibrant atmosphere—both clubs hope to see their supporters show exemplary behavior during this pivotal clash.