Sports
Barcelona Eyes Antonio Nusa in Transfer Plans
BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona‘s search for a new left winger took center stage during the international break as they scouted RB Leipzig‘s Antonio Nusa. Nusa played for Norway in a recent qualifier against Italy, where he scored a crucial equalizer in Norway’s 4-1 victory, securing the team’s spot in the World Cup for the first time since 1998.
Barcelona’s head of scouting, Joao Amaral, attended the match in Milan to evaluate the 20-year-old winger, according to reports from Diario Sport. The Blaugrana have been actively seeking to strengthen their attacking options, particularly on the left flank.
Nusa’s performance has put him on Barcelona’s radar alongside other potential signings. Currently, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford is also being considered after his successful loan spell at the club, but it is unclear if he will remain past this season. While Barcelona has the option to sign Rashford, interest in alternatives like Nusa demonstrates their intent to explore various options.
As the winter transfer window approaches, Nusa’s impressive display for Norway might compel Barcelona to take action. The club is keen on reinforcing their attack with young talent, aiming to make a significant impact as they pursue both domestic and European success.
