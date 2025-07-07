Sports
Barcelona Eyes Rafael Leão Amidst Transfer Struggles
BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona is intensifying its efforts to secure a deal for AC Milan winger Rafael Leão. The club has reportedly been informed that a bid of €70 million, plus variables, could persuade Milan to part ways with the 26-year-old.
Leão has been a pivotal player for AC Milan, having made 34 league appearances last season, contributing 16 goals. The Portuguese international has expressed his desire to leave the club following its disappointing domestic performance, which influenced his decision to seek new opportunities.
Despite Barcelona’s interest, it remains uncertain whether a deal will materialize this summer. Milan’s firm price tag poses a significant financial hurdle for the Catalan club, which is still navigating its precarious financial situation. Reports indicate that if Barcelona finalizes its interest, an agreement may not be reached until late in the transfer window.
Bayern Munich has also shown interest in Leão, having had multiple discussions with the player, but they have yet to present a formal offer. Barcelona’s window of opportunity may come if they quickly approach Leão’s camp to negotiate terms.
Leão most recently played for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League semifinal and is set to face Spain in the final on Sunday. His performance in international competition could further enhance his marketability this summer.
