Barcelona to Face Vissel Kobe in Preseason Friendly

Kobe, Japan – After a break of 62 days, FC Barcelona is set to face Vissel Kobe in their first preseason friendly of the summer. The match will take place at Noevir Stadium Kobe on Sunday, July 27, at 7 p.m. local time (12 p.m. CEST).

This friendly marks the beginning of Barcelona’s Asia tour, which also includes matches against South Korean teams FC Seoul and Daegu FC on July 31 and August 4, respectively. Hansi Flick‘s squad has been gearing up for the new season for two weeks, aiming to increase their fitness levels ahead of important competitions later this year.

Barcelona’s roster features several new players, including Marcus Rashford, who recently joined from Manchester United, and goalkeeper Joan García, who is expected to emerge as the team’s number one this season. Fans are also looking forward to watching other key players like Pedri, Lamine Yamal, and Robert Lewandowski in action.

One notable absence is midfielder Marc Bernal, who is still recovering from an injury. Nevertheless, the match promises to showcase the team’s evolving lineup, especially with the debut of their new kit.

Initially, the game was in jeopardy due to unresolved issues with the match promoter, but these have since been sorted out, allowing Barcelona to travel to Japan as planned. The Spanish champions hope to maintain their winning streak against Vissel Kobe, having defeated them in their previous encounters.

Barcelona’s last two matches against Vissel Kobe ended in 2-0 victories, and the team is eager to continue this successful trend. The matchup highlights Barcelona’s efforts to engage with fans in Asia and prepares the team for the competitive season ahead.