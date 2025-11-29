Sports
Barcelona Faces Alavés in Key LaLiga Clash at Camp Nou
Barcelona, Spain – FC Barcelona will host Deportivo Alavés at Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday as both teams strive for vital points in LaLiga. Currently sitting in second place with 31 points, Barcelona aims to keep pressure on league leaders Real Madrid, who are just one point ahead.
Barcelona is coming off a strong 4-0 victory against Athletic Club and is eager to capitalize on their home advantage. Alavés, however, sits in 14th place and desperately needs points to avoid relegation threats.
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick welcomes back midfielder Frenkie de Jong after his suspension, bolstering the team’s midfield. The coach has made several lineup adjustments, notably the return of Brazilian winger Raphinha, who is back after an injury.
The confirmed starting lineup for Barcelona includes goalkeeper Joan García, defenders Gerard Martín, Pau Cubarsí, Eric García, and Alejandro Balde. Midfielders Marc Casadó, Marc Bernal, Raphinha, and Dani Olmo will support forwards Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski.
For Alavés, under coach Eduardo Coudet, the strategy will involve closing spaces and utilizing their wingers’ speed. The team hopes to surprise Barcelona by leveraging their attacking capabilities.
Barcelona is the favorite to win at home, yet Alavés has proven to be competitive in recent matches. The outcome remains uncertain as both teams are keen to secure a win.
