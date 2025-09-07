Barcelona Faces Athletic Club in Key Match at San Mamés

BILBAO, Spain – FC Barcelona will return to San Mamés on Saturday for an important match against Athletic Club. Two years ago, Alexia Putella’s scored the decisive goal in the final, marking her successful return from a challenging season.

Alexia, a two-time Ballon d’Or winner, is again expected to be a key player for Barcelona. Last season, she helped secure a last-minute draw against Athletic, contributing to her team’s resilience.

This year, Barcelona will face a tough challenge. They will play without injured players Graham Hansford and Clara Serrajordi, leaving the squad with only 19 players. Athletic is experiencing growth under head coach Javier Lerga, who aims to build on last year’s strong performance that saw them vie for a spot in Europe.

Lerga commented on the obstacles ahead, stating, “The key is that we believe we can do it. There will be moments when we feel fragile and vulnerable. We accept that we will suffer, but if we can hold on, we will have opportunities, as Barcelona also has its weaknesses.”

The whistle for kick-off will blow at 12:00 PM local time, and the match will be available on DAZN. Fans await the spectacle that will unfold at La Catedral.