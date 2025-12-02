FC Barcelona Faces Atletico Madrid in La Liga Showdown

Barcelona, Spain – FC Barcelona will host Atletico Madrid on December 2, 2025, in a pivotal match for La Liga. The game is set to kick off at 21:00 CET at the iconic Camp Nou and will be available for live streaming on Eleven Sports.

Currently, Barcelona leads La Liga after defeating Deportivo Alaves 3-1 in their last match. This victory allowed Barca to capitalize on Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw against Girona, putting them at the top of the table with 34 points from 11 wins, 1 draw, and 2 losses, boasting an impressive goal difference of 39-16.

Barcelona’s star player, Robert Lewandowski, is in form with eight league goals this season, making him second in the scoring charts behind Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé. Despite their domestic success, Barcelona struggles continue in the Champions League, suffering a heavy loss to Chelsea, 3-0.

Atletico Madrid, under coach Diego Simeone, currently sits fourth in the league with 31 points. They have only three points less than Barcelona, having achieved nine wins, four draws, and one loss. Atletico has displayed remarkable defensive strength, conceding just 11 goals in 14 matches. They enter this matchup on a strong run, winning their last seven games across all competitions, last defeating Real Oviedo 2-0.

The previous encounters between these teams have been thrilling, with a total of 18 goals scored in their last four meetings. As Barcelona prepares for what many consider a critical match, both teams eye continued success in Spain’s top league.