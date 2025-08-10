Sports
Barcelona Faces Como in Exciting Joan Gamper Trophy Match
BARCELONA, Spain — FC Barcelona will host Como 1907 in the annual Joan Gamper Trophy match at Estadi Johan Cruyff on Sunday. This event kicks off the new season, featuring exciting performances from both teams.
Under the management of Hansi Flick, Barcelona arrives with confidence after winning all their preseason matches in Asia against teams like Vissel Kobe, Seoul, and Daegu FC. Fans will eagerly watch stars including Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Ferrán Torres, and newcomers Joan García and Marcus Rashford.
“We want to win all possible titles this season,” said goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen in a recent statement. “It’s important to get our rhythm right before the league begins.”
On the other side, Como, managed by former Barcelona player Cesc Fàbregas, is ready for a challenging clash. The Italian team has also had a successful preseason, defeating clubs like Betis, Ajax, and Lille, marking them as a serious contender.
Midfielders Nicolás Paz, Máximo Perrone, and Martin Baturina are key figures for Como. “We have a young and talented squad that isn’t afraid of big matches,” Fàbregas said, highlighting his team’s potential.
Following this match, Barcelona will focus on their league opener against Mallorca, while Como prepares for their Copa Italia match against Südtirol.
This exciting matchup will be streamed for free worldwide on the FC Barcelona YouTube channel and BarçaTV, with broadcasts in Spain on Movistar+, 3Cat, and TV3.
