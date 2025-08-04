Barcelona Faces Daegu FC in Preseason Friendly on August 4

Daegu, South Korea — FC Barcelona will continue its preseason tour when they take on K-League side Daegu FC on August 4. The match kicks off at 8:00 p.m. local time (KST) at Daegu Stadium.

Barcelona is coming off two impressive victories, scoring 10 goals in their last two friendly matches under coach Hansi Flick, including a 7-3 win against FC Seoul. However, they also conceded four goals in those games. One player yet to make a mark is new signing Marcus Rashford, who joined from Manchester United on loan.

Despite a challenging recent history with United, Rashford showed potential during a loan at Aston Villa, where he scored four goals and added six assists in 17 appearances. His performance earned him a spot back in the England national team roster, providing motivation for his time at Barcelona.

“The more competition we have, the better,” said teammate Raphinha, emphasizing the healthy rivalry within the squad. Competition can drive players like Rashford to excel, similar to how Ferran Torres adapted when Robert Lewandowski was sidelined.

Rashford can play on either wing or as a striker, a versatility that may benefit Barcelona’s fluid attacking strategy. As the La Liga season approaches, particularly with pressure building to defend their title, preseason performances are crucial for building team cohesion.

Barcelona’s opponent, Daegu FC, has struggled in the K-League, earning only three wins from 24 matches this season, leaving them at the bottom of the standings. They are winless in their last 12 matches and recently lost 1-0 to Pohang Steelers.

Daegu’s head coach, Choi Won-kwon, will face challenges with several key players injured. The team’s star player, Cesinha, will need to step up significantly, having contributed five goals and three assists in this campaign.

Fans can catch the match live since Barcelona has chosen to stream it for free on their official YouTube channel. The match will also be available on DAZN in various countries, including the United States.

After facing Daegu, Barcelona will play another friendly against Como on August 10 before starting their La Liga title defense against Mallorca on August 16.