Barcelona Faces Espanyol in Exciting 2026 Catalan Derby

Cornellà de Llobregat, Spain — FC Barcelona kicks off its 2026 campaign with a clash against crosstown rivals RCD Espanyol in the first Catalan derby of the season on Saturday night. The match is set to begin at 9:00 PM local time.

Barcelona enters this match as La Liga leaders, having achieved eight consecutive victories. They currently sit four points ahead of Real Madrid, with 46 points from 18 matches. In their last outing, Barcelona overcame Villarreal with a convincing 2-0 victory.

Espanyol, on the other hand, has surprised many with its strong performance, winning five straight matches to secure fifth place in the standings with 33 points. They recently triumphed over Athletic Bilbao, defeating them 2-1. Coach Manolo González is optimistic about his team’s chances, given their excellent home record and form.

Historically, Espanyol has not lost to Barcelona at the RCDE Stadium in nearly 20 years. This will give the home side confidence, especially as they will be bolstered by a solid defense that has allowed only 17 goals this season, third-best in the league.

However, Espanyol will miss two key players: Román Terrats due to injury and Charles Pickel, who is competing in the Africa Cup of Nations. Nevertheless, Javier Puado might see some playing time after his recovery from a knee injury.

For Barcelona, recent performances have improved significantly since December. The team aims to maintain its winning trend while focusing on Espanyol’s strong defensive unit led by Leandro Cabrera and Fernando Calero.

Fans will have their eyes on Barcelona’s goalkeeper, Joan García, as he returns to face his boyhood club for the first time. The team is expected to feature a strong lineup, with Pedri returning to midfield and a potent attacking front led by Raphinha and Ferran Torres.

This highly anticipated derby match promises excitement and drama as both teams aim to claim crucial points in their respective seasons. The outcome could set the tone for Barcelona’s title defense and Espanyol’s bid for European competition.