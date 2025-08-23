Barcelona Faces Levante in LaLiga Clash Amidst Challenges

VALENCIA, Spain — FC Barcelona aims for its second victory of the LaLiga season on Saturday against newly promoted Levante, who are eager to mark their return to the top flight after three years away.

Barcelona, managed by Hansi Flick, opened the campaign with a strong performance, defeating Mallorca 3-0, with goals from Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and Lamine Yamal. The team hopes to maintain this momentum against Levante at the Ciutat de València stadium.

Flick faces challenges on and off the pitch, with potential player transfers and the uncertainty surrounding the return to the Spotify Camp Nou complicating matters. Barcelona had to deal with financial constraints affecting player registrations, including midfielder Marc Casadó’s potential sale.

Flick expressed confidence in his squad, stating, “Casadó wants to stay, and I want him to stay too.” However, club officials suggested that if the right offer arrives, a sale could proceed to resolve financial issues.

The coach is likely to retain the winning lineup from the last match, although Frenkie de Jong‘s participation is doubtful due to recent personal changes, potentially allowing Gavi to start instead.

While top scorer Robert Lewandowski is recovering from a hamstring injury, he is expected to be included in the squad. If unavailable, Ferran Torres is poised to lead the attack, as he scored impressively last season.

Levante’s chances of success seem complex, following a narrow loss to Alavés in their return match, but recent history favors Barcelona, who has won 24 of their 32 encounters in LaLiga.

Levante’s manager Julián Calero has emphasized that his team must compete fiercely, stating, “We mustn’t go out looking like losers.” They will likely adopt a defensive approach, utilizing a five-man backline to counter Barcelona’s attacking strategies.

The upcoming match marks Levante’s first top-flight home game since 2022. Key players like Carlos Álvarez will need to capitalize on any chances created against the Catalans.

This match will commence at 21:30 local time and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. It’s a crucial game for both teams looking to solidify their positions early in the season.