Sports
Barcelona SC Faces Mushuc Runa Amid Player Departures
Riobamba, Ecuador – Barcelona Sporting Club will visit the Estadio Olímpico de Riobamba on Sunday, June 22, at 6:00 PM to play against Mushuc Runa in a LigaPro match. The team, known as the ‘Toreros’, comes into the game with multiple important absences and under the interim guidance of Pablo Trobbiani, following the recent departure of coach Segundo Castillo. Starting Monday, Ismael Rescalvo will take over as the new coach.
The Guayaquil-based club announced through their medical department the players who will not be available for today’s match. Notably, midfielder Jesús Trindade will not be part of the squad after confirming his exit from the club, according to journalist José Carlos Crespo.
Despite these absences, the yellow team is determined to secure three points as they face a challenging opponent. Fans are hopeful that Trobbiani’s interim leadership and Rescalvo’s arrival will steer the club in a new direction this season.
Trindade, who has recently been absent from the match line-up, is not included in the injury list, indicating he is fit to play. Reports suggest that he is finalizing a transfer to Peñarol, a move reported by the Uruguayan radio station, Carve Deportiva. He had a contract with Barcelona SC until June 2027, but is now expected to join the Carbonero.
This year, the Uruguayan had limited playtime due to a prior injury but managed to regain a spot in the team after returning, although he was not a regular starter. He played a total of 13 matches across LigaPro and Copa Libertadores, scoring one goal but dishing out no assists. During his time at the club, Trindade appeared in 61 matches, scoring two goals and providing four assists, leaving without any trophies.
The notable comeback for the match is Brazilian player Leonai Souza, who has recovered from injury and is likely to be part of the starting lineup. Barcelona SC is preparing for the match despite having five players currently sidelined due to injuries, including Joao Rojas and José David Contreras, who have more serious ailments, along with other players recovering from minor injuries.
As the game time approaches, the absence of key players is raising concerns about the squad’s readiness. The meeting is crucial for both teams as they battle for vital points in the league.
