Sports
Barcelona Faces Orense in Crucial Match This Weekend
QUITO, Ecuador – Barcelona SC will host Orense SC this Saturday, August 2, in a key match for both teams in the Ecuadorian league’s initial phase. The game is set to kick off at 16:30.
Barcelona enters the match reeling from a 1-0 loss to Liga de Quito at home, leaving them eight points behind league leaders Independiente del Valle. They need a win against Orense to remain competitive in the title race.
Meanwhile, Orense is climbing the standings, positioned just one point behind Barcelona. The visitors have their eyes on overtaking Barcelona for the third spot in the league.
Barcelona is expected to rely on their strong defense, with Gastón Campi performing well in recent games. Key players also include midfielder Dixon Arroyo and forward Janner Corozo, who will be supported by Octavio Rivero.
On the other hand, Orense is led by the experienced Ángel Mena, who has become a key player for them. They also have a solid defense with Gastón Arturia and goalkeeper Jefferson Valverde. In attack, Valentín Burgoa and Octavio Bianchi are expected to create scoring opportunities.
In their previous encounter this season, Orense defeated Barcelona 3-1 in Machala, with goals from Walter Herrera, Gabriel Achilier, and Ángel Mena, while Felipe Caicedo scored for Barcelona.
Fans can catch the live action of the match on Zapping.
