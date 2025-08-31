FC Barcelona Faces Rayo Vallecano in League Matchup

Madrid, Spain — FC Barcelona is set to take on Rayo Vallecano on August 31, 2025, at the Estadio de Vallecas. The match marks the third round of the Liga EA Sports for the 2025/26 season.

Barcelona is looking to continue its winning streak after securing victories in their first two matches. The team, managed by Hansi Flick, previously defeated Mallorca 3-0 and came back from a 2-0 deficit to win against Levante 3-2.

Key players for the Barcelona squad include goalkeeper Joan García, who has emerged as a solid option between the posts. Defender Alejandro Baldé has been pivotal, contributing his speed and defensive skills. Young talents like Pedri and Lamine Yamal, who have each recorded goals and assists, are expected to play crucial roles in the match.

On the other side, Rayo Vallecano is riding a wave of confidence after qualifying for European competition following a 4-0 victory over Neman of Belarus. They won their opening league match against Girona and faced a narrow defeat against Athletic Club in their last outing.

Rayo’s recent performance has built anticipation for their showdown against Barcelona. Key figures such as Álvaro García and Isi Palazón are expected to lead their attack in hopes of surprising the reigning league champions.

This match will be a test for Barcelona, who historically have had mixed results at Vallecas, with their last three visits resulting in one win and one loss. Both teams are aiming for a crucial league win as they contend for top positions in the standings.

The match will kick off at 21:30 local time, and fans can catch the action live on DAZN LaLiga.