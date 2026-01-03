FC Barcelona Faces RCD Espanyol in High-Stakes Derby Match

CORNELLÀ DE LLOBREGAT, Spain — FC Barcelona will take on RCD Espanyol in the highly anticipated derby match on January 3 at 9:00 PM local time at the RCDE Stadium. The clash marks the first major fixture of 2026 for both teams, promising an electrifying start to the new year.

As two of the top teams in La Liga, Barcelona sits first in the table with 46 points, while Espanyol holds fifth place with 33 points. Barcelona enters the match riding an eight-game winning streak, while Espanyol has secured victories in their last five matches, galvanizing their push for Champions League qualification.

Espanyol manager Manolo González is expected to field a formidable squad despite the absence of key players, including Charles Pickel, who is representing DR Congo in the Africa Cup of Nations. While Javi Puado may return from injury, he is not likely to start. Instead, the lineup may include goalkeeper Dmitrović supported by defenders Calero, Cabrera, El Hilali, and Carlos Romero.

On the other side, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick faces his own challenges with Andreas Christensen and Gavi sidelined due to injuries. However, there is optimism about the fitness of Pedri and Ronald Araujo, increasing steady hopes for a strong performance from the Catalan giants.

The match’s atmosphere will be heightened by the historical tension of the rivalry. Espanyol supporters have expressed displeasure over the departure of goalkeeper Joan García to Barcelona, expecting a hostile reception as he returns to face his former team.

The matchday details emphasize stadium security measures, including restrictions on items allowed inside the stadium and a call for fans to promote a respectful and safe environment. The club aims to ensure a smooth experience as Espanyol looks to capitalize on home advantage against their rivals.

With both teams poised for a memorable showdown, the excitement surrounding the derby remains palpable, setting the stage for a captivating start to 2026.