FC Barcelona Faces Seoul FC in Friendly Match in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea — FC Barcelona faced off against Seoul FC in a friendly match on July 31, 2025, at the Seoul World Cup Stadium. The match kicked off at 1 p.m., local time, with both teams looking to build momentum as they prepare for their respective seasons.

Barcelona captain Ronald Araujo won the toss against Seoul’s Jesse Lingard, who is noted for his prior tenure at Manchester United. This match marks a significant moment as both teams aim to improve their performance and strategy ahead of competitive fixtures.

Barcelona enters the match after a recent victory against Vissel Kobe, where they won 3-1. The squad is hopeful for another strong showing against Seoul FC, who are currently fourth in the South Korean league and in good form themselves.

Seoul’s Lingard, now in his second season, has made his mark with seven goals and three assists in just four league matches. His leadership presence is expected to be crucial for Seoul as they take on the highly regarded Catalan side.

The teams fielded a strong lineup, with Barcelona employing a 4-2-3-1 formation, led by goalkeeper Joan Garcia and featuring stars like Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong. Seoul matched up with a 4-4-2 formation, aiming to capitalize on their home advantage.

The atmosphere in the stadium was vibrant as fans eagerly awaited the players’ entrance onto the pitch. Barcelona’s manager, Hansi Flick, indicated that he might rotate some players to accommodate the humid conditions in Seoul.

The match serves as an important opportunity for both teams to fine-tune their strategies and assess their squad depth ahead of the new season.