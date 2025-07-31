Barcelona Faces FC Seoul in Preseason Friendly This Thursday

SEOUL, South Korea — Barcelona will continue its 2025–26 preseason with a friendly match against FC Seoul on Thursday. After a successful start to their tour in Asia, where they defeated Vissel Kobe 3-1, Hansi Flick‘s team aims to build on this momentum.

Barcelona, the reigning champions, have a talented squad and are using these preseason matches to finalize their roster ahead of the upcoming season. They are currently in the process of offloading players while evaluating their strengths through these games.

FC Seoul has had an inconsistent season, holding fourth place in K League 1 with a record of nine wins, nine draws, and six losses from 24 matches. However, they have recently gained form, winning three of their last four league games, and will be eager to impress against one of the world’s top clubs.

This matchup marks the first time FC Seoul and Barcelona will face each other. The Korean side’s star player, Jesse Lingard, has scored seven goals this season and is expected to be a key contributor. Alongside him, Brazilian wingers Anderson Oliveira and Lucas Rodrigues will also pose threats, having tallied 16 combined goal contributions.

Barcelona is likely to rotate its lineup, giving chances to players like Dani Olmo, Robert Lewandowski, and Frenkie de Jong, who came off the bench in the prior match. Young prospects Roony Bardghji and Jofre Torrents may also feature later in the game as they seek to prove their worth to Flick.

Seoul will aim to showcase their abilities as they return home after recent success, including a narrow 1-0 win over Daejeon. FC Seoul’s captain, Lingard, scored the decisive penalty in that match.

Injury updates indicate that Barcelona’s Eric García may miss the game due to a minor muscle issue. This precaution could lead Flick to slightly alter his strategy against Seoul.

The match will kick off at 7:00 a.m. ET, and fans can watch via various streaming services and the Barcelona YouTube channel.

As the teams prepare for their fixture, Barcelona is expected to maintain their impressive preseason form, aiming for another strong performance before the official launch of the season.