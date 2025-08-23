Barcelona SC Faces Vinotinto FC in Crucial LigaPro Match

Quito, Ecuador — Barcelona Sporting Club will visit Vinotinto FC this Saturday, August 23, in a crucial match for both teams in the Liga Ecuabet 2025. The game is set to kick off at 19:00 at the Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa.

Both teams are currently in poor form, with Barcelona SC sitting third in the standings with 44 points. They are coming off a disappointing 2-0 loss to Macará, which has ramped up the pressure on them to secure a victory in Quito. “We need to bounce back and show our character,” said head coach Segundo Castillo.

Vinotinto FC, on the other hand, is struggling in 15th place with just 24 points and hasn’t won in their last ten matches. Coach Gabriel Schurrer hopes that the home advantage and the experience of players like Ismael Blanco will help turn their fortunes around.

In their previous encounters, Barcelona SC has had the upper hand, winning the last three matches, including a 2-0 victory earlier this season. However, with Vinotinto seeking to avoid relegation, a fierce contest is expected.

“These points are crucial for us. We need to fight for every single one,” Schurrer stated as he prepared his team. Both teams are aware of the stakes, as Barcelona aims to stay in title contention while Vinotinto looks to escape the relegation battle. This match promises to bring intense emotions for both the players and fans.