FC Barcelona Kicks Off Preseason Against Vissel Kobe in Japan

Kobe, Japan – FC Barcelona returns to the pitch this Sunday for its first preseason match, ending a 62-day wait for fans. The team will face Vissel Kobe at 7 p.m. local time (12 p.m. in Barcelona), marking the start of their summer schedule.

The matchup in Kobe signals the beginning of a series of four friendly games. These matches will be streamed live on the official FC Barcelona website and app, as well as on the club’s official YouTube channel.

This game provides an opportunity for fans to see their favorite players back in action. FC Barcelona, now under the management of Hansi Flick, has had two weeks of training ahead of this friendly, focusing more on fitness than the final score. New signings Joan Garcia, Roony Bardghji, and Marcus Rashford, who joined the team shortly before departing for Japan, are among the highlights of this debut.

Longtime fans can also look forward to watching stars like Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Olmo, Lewandowski, and Raphinha take the field. Young talents from Barça Atlètic, such as Diego Kochen and Jofre Torrents, will also get a chance to show their skills.

Marc Bernal will miss the match due to medical reasons. Additionally, fans will get their first look at the club’s new kit, introducing a fresh design for the upcoming season. All eyes are set on this friendly as a sign of good fortune for the year ahead.