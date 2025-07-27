Sports
FC Barcelona Kicks Off Preseason Against Vissel Kobe in Japan
Kobe, Japan – FC Barcelona returns to the pitch this Sunday for its first preseason match, ending a 62-day wait for fans. The team will face Vissel Kobe at 7 p.m. local time (12 p.m. in Barcelona), marking the start of their summer schedule.
The matchup in Kobe signals the beginning of a series of four friendly games. These matches will be streamed live on the official FC Barcelona website and app, as well as on the club’s official YouTube channel.
This game provides an opportunity for fans to see their favorite players back in action. FC Barcelona, now under the management of Hansi Flick, has had two weeks of training ahead of this friendly, focusing more on fitness than the final score. New signings Joan Garcia, Roony Bardghji, and Marcus Rashford, who joined the team shortly before departing for Japan, are among the highlights of this debut.
Longtime fans can also look forward to watching stars like Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Olmo, Lewandowski, and Raphinha take the field. Young talents from Barça Atlètic, such as Diego Kochen and Jofre Torrents, will also get a chance to show their skills.
Marc Bernal will miss the match due to medical reasons. Additionally, fans will get their first look at the club’s new kit, introducing a fresh design for the upcoming season. All eyes are set on this friendly as a sign of good fortune for the year ahead.
Recent Posts
- FC Barcelona Kicks Off Preseason Against Vissel Kobe in Japan
- Ralph Macchio Pushes Movie Release After Cobra Kai Finale
- Man Drops Paternity Claims Against Jay-Z After Years of Legal Battle
- Freddy Fazbear Returns in Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Teaser for ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Revealed at Comic-Con 2025
- Court to Enforce Subpoena Against Ovitz in Ormond Lawsuit
- Powerball Jackpot Surges to $350 Million for Saturday Drawing
- Marshawn Lynch Produces Documentary on Seahawks’ Relocation Battle
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Net Worth Reaches $2 Million Amid Rising Fame
- Mariners Seek Redemption Against Angels After Tough Loss
- Current Players Fail to Recognize Heisman Winner Reggie Bush
- LaMelo Ball’s Instagram Post Ignites Conversation Among Athletes
- Brush Fire Rages in Montecito Heights Amid Strong Winds
- SpaceX Launch Lights Up North Carolina Sky Early Saturday
- Morgan Wallen Drops Hip-Hop Remix of ‘Miami’ Featuring Lil Wayne and Rick Ross
- Cruz Azul Signs Stars Amid Competitive Liga MX Transfer Market
- Negotiations Continue for Garcia-Romero Rematch; Garcia Predicts Knockout
- Powerball Jackpot Hits $350 Million for Saturday’s Drawing
- SpaceX Launches 24 Starlink Satellites Amid Service Outage
- Madonna’s Remixes from Ray of Light Released in New Album Veronica Electronica